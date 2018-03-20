Beyonce dazzles in designers Falguni and Shane Peacock's creation

Beyonce's ensemble fit right in the evening's theme of Waco to Wakanda -- the fictional world of Marvel's blockbuster, Black Panther



Bayonce

Beyonce chose a custom gown designed by Indian husband-wife duo Falguni and Shane Peacock for an appearance at mother Tina Knowles' second annual Wearable Art Gala, on March 18, in Los Angeles.



Shane and Falguni Peacock

Featuring metallic cutouts and a gold train, Beyoncé's ensemble fit right in the evening's theme of Waco to Wakanda — the fictional world of Marvel's blockbuster, Black Panther. "We wanted to create an art statement, taking inspiration from the Nubian warrior queen. It was the perfect inspiration for a strong woman like Beyoncé," said the designer couple, who worked with stylist Marni Senofonte.



A sketch of their creation

The gown took over 10 days to create. Earlier, the Single Ladies singer had worn a black gown created by the designer couple in the Formation video (2016).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates