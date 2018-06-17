Beyonce, Jay-Z release first music video from joint album

Touted as the first full-length release by Beyonce and Jay-Z, the album shows the couple singing and rapping in nine songs

Singers and couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have released a music video from their first joint album titled Everything is Love, songs from which they have unleashed for fans in one go as a surprise. Beyonce and Jay-Z announced their album at their concert here and also debuted their video. The musicians dropped the new LP on Tidal, music streaming service on Saturday night, reports eonline.com.

Touted as the first full-length release by the couple, the album shows the couple singing and rapping in nine songs. The track's titles are Summer, Apeshit, Boss, Heard about us, Nice, 713, Friends, Black effect and Lovehappy.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have collaborated on other songs in the past, but never on a full album. Earlier, Jay-Z had said they used their "art almost like a therapy session" when they had marital problems, which resulted in Beyonce's Lemonade; LP and his 4:44 album.

