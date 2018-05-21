Beyonce Knowles buys a church?

Beyonce's church was apparently built in the early 1900s, but has been out of commission as a place of worship for some time due to its church members passing away



Queen Bey, 36, has reportedly bought a church in New Orleans. According to an international website, the over-a-century-old church was listed at USD 850,000 and is 7,500 square foot, and has been out of use as a religious place for a while.

Beyoncé's church was apparently built in the early 1900s, but has been out of commission as a place of worship for some time due to its church members passing away. This isn't the first time that Beyoncé has hit headlines over news surrounding a church. Earlier this month, Grace Cathedral in San Francisco held its first 'Beyoncé Mass', with the service including her solo songs and Destiny's Child anthems.

Reverend Yolanda Norton had the idea to base the mass around the pop icon, explaining to an international website: "When we talk about womanist biblical interpretation, Beyoncé felt like a natural fit... If we look at the trajectory, we can see so many issues black women face."

