Beyonce Knowles looks sensuous in her latest Sasha Fierce avatar

Beyonce Knowles has channelled her inner 'Sasha Fierce' in a social media post where she looked steaming and sensuous at the same time. The 38-year-old singer-songwriter posted her pictures on Instagram where she donned a leopard print corset, along with a pencil skirt, and gloves. She accessorised the fierce look with matching gloves, heels, and a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.

The star also recently became one step closer to earning her first Oscars nomination. She was also nominated for her song 'Spirit' from 'The Lion King'. It is also the only film with two songs on the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onDec 22, 2019 at 1:22pm PST

For her makeup she went light, wearing a nude shade on her lips and a subtle smokey eye. Over the weekend, 'The Lion King' actor, who voiced Nala in the Disney animated remake, was also spotted at a holiday party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onDec 22, 2019 at 4:21pm PST

The singer will also release her debut Ivy Park collection with Adidas in January -- Beyonce2020.

