Beyonce, Shah Rukh Khan and other biggies at Isha Ambani's sangeet

From Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Beyonce, the who's who make their presence felt at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's sangeet in Udaipur

Pic Courtesy/ Beyonce Instagram Account

Last night, international pop sensation Beyonce performed to a medley of chartbusters, including Crazy In Love, at the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onDec 9, 2018 at 11:47am PST

The singer specially flew in to Udaipur early yesterday for Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter's pre-wedding celebrations at the Lake Palace. Isha will be tying the knot with industrialist Ajay Piramal's son in Mumbai on December 12.



Nita Ambani, Hillary Clinton and Mukesh Ambani



Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan



Rekha



Vidya Balan

The singer's act was the finale at the lavish bash, which had the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar burnt the dance floor. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh danced to Shava Shava, while the bridal couple grooved to Mitwa.



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Nita Ambani kicked off the sangeet ceremony with a traditional performance to Madhurashtakam, a devotional song sung in the praise of Lord Krishna. Since Saturday, several stars were spotted at Kalina's Gate No 8 making their way to the event in chartered flights.



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra



Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan



The bride and groom with the family

Among those spotted at the celebration were newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were also present. The other high-profile guests included former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

