Beyonce's 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has her own stylist and personal chauffer

Singer Beyonce Knowles' six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has her own stylist and personal shopper named Manuel Mendez.

Mendez has been working for Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment since 2009. The 36-year-old star's representative said to Women's Wear Daily that the employee, who is also a personal assistant to the "Crazy in love" hitmaker, is responsible for being Blue Ivy's stylist and personal shopper.

Some of the outfits he has crafted for Blue Ivy include the custom white Valery Kovalska tuxedo pantsuit she wore to this year's Grammy Awards and the Billie Blush dress she wore in her 48-year-old father's "Family Feud" video, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

