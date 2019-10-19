BFI to hold selection meeting next week to discuss Nikhat Zareen's plea

New Delhi: After boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote a letter to Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a fair trial for Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has decided to call a selection committee meeting next week to discuss her plea. Zareen has asked for a 'fair chance' to contest the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics instead of the federation directly picking Mary Kom.

"The BFI president is out of the country. So once he's back we will call a meeting of the internal selection committee again. We will have the meeting next week because members are not in Delhi. They will be called for the meeting Players will not be there," a BFI source said. When asked about Zareen's written appeal, Sports Minister Rijiju, the source said: "I am saying what the BFI president has said that we will have a discussion in this regard. Let's see what happens in the meeting. As of now, we are waiting for the president to return and discuss the issue with the selection committee."

Before the World Boxing Championships, Zareen was supposed to take part in a selection trials where the Team India squad was to be picked. However, at the last moment, the selection trials were cancelled and Olympic bronze medal-winner Mary Kom was directly selected for the world championships. It was learnt that one of Mary Kom's coaches wrote to BFI claiming that the multiple-time world champion should not be part of the trials given her legendary status and that her recent successes should qualify her for the World Championships.

