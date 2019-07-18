Search

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Rohitashv Gour: TRPs should be scrapped

Published: Jul 18, 2019, 17:23 IST | Shaheen Parkar

Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tewari in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, says the concept of Television Rating Points (TRPs) should be scrapped

Pic: Instagram/@rohitashvgour

Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tewari in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, says the concept of Television Rating Points (TRPs) should be scrapped.

A show might start as a thriller, but very soon we see it taking the shape of a family drama just for the sake of TRP ratings. Stories changing due to TRPs are common in the TV industry.

Gour says, "The concept is not feasible. You fix a small meter and determine the viewership of the whole nation. How is this possible? It unnecessarily puts pressure. The producer is pressured by the channel to change the show's storyline. Doordarshan days were the best, there were no TRPs then," he says.

TRPs also affects writers and actors who are overburdened and overworked. "There is a lot of pressure. The flow of pressure starts with the writer, the poor fellow has to write every day and think about something new each day. Then come the actors who are made to work extensively in order to meet the deadline. Due to which, the working hours and the stress level increases because of which they fall ill."

