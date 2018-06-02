'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' actor finds cooking quite a task

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Rohitash Gaud says he tries to help his wife in cooking but finds it quite a task

"Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain" actor Rohitash Gaud says he tries to help his wife in cooking but finds it quite a task. "Whenever I find time from shooting, I try helping Rekha (Rohitash's wife) in cooking. It is quite a task but this gives me a chance to spend time with her which I usually miss because of busy schedule," Rohitash said in a statement.

He has also featured in the commercial of home appliance brand Baltra, which is planning to launch more than 40 new products soon. Rohitash said: "Women manage multiple roles in life and while doing so, they ignore their well-being and health to serve their families impeccably, and I am happy that Baltra Home Appliances has recognised this.

"I feel delighted to be a voice to motivate people of gifting comfort to their wives, mothers and sisters through these home appliances which make their work easy and hassle-free."

Sunil Jain, Director, Baltra Home Products, added: "We are very bullish over increasing our market share in home products consumption in appliance category. We aim to continue building on our capacity to provide our customers with the best and innovative products."

