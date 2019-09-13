Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! completes over 1,000 episodes

Sanjay Kohli and Binaifer S Kohli, producers of the hit show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, are known for creating one of the best comedy content providers on television today. Recently, the producers got memento/awards with all the four popular characters Vibhuti Narayan (Aasif Sheikh), Anita (Saumya Tandon), Angoori (Shubhangi Atre), Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) figures, specially made by the channel & TV for the producers, main cast & crew of the show.

The show is going places and has crossed the 1000 plus mark and has a loyal audience. The producer duo, as well as the actors and crew, were touched by the channel & TV's gesture. Binaifer Kohli talking about the show's success said, "Creativity is king, your script and of course the team of Sanjay Kohli, Shashank Bali, and Manoj Santoshi is an amazing trio, which can create magic. They are like family. You have to see them together to believe how they work. It's like magic. They are on the same page, they say the same things together, they are not like three people, they are like one person, one family. Of course, I've been blessed with a wonderful team of technicians and actors and everybody is so lovely and creative. Our team is our strength."

Sanjay Kohli further added, "We are grateful to and humbled by this wonderful gesture of "& TV" for the amazing show and the response has been constantly amazing." We thank the channel, team, and audience for their appreciation, love, and support"

