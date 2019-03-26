Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Actor Salim Zaidi to get married but hasn't met his wife yet

television

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Actor Salim Zaidi, who plays Tillu's character is all set to get married. The actor says that it is a marriage arranged by his family

Salim Zaidi with Shubhangi Atre. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saleem_zaidi

Salim Zaidi, popularly known as his screen name, Tillu, from the television show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is all set to get married. Interestingly, the actor, who is getting married next month, April 8, hasn't met his wife-to-be, Sahiba Zaidi yet! In an interaction with bollywoodlife.com, Salim revealed his marriage plans.

Confirming that this marriage is an arranged one and revealing the wedding plans, Salim Zaidi told the entertainment portal, "I am getting married to Sahiba Zaidi from Delhi. The wedding functions will continue for a week with many rituals and ceremonies. The wedding festivities will kickstart with a mayoon (haldi) ceremony, followed by a mehndi night. Then, the main wedding function will include a Nikah after which there will be a walima (reception) on the 10th of April in Rampur. Finally, the celebrations will end with a chowthi ceremony on the fourth day after the Nikah which includes some fun rituals between the bride and the groom. It is a complete arranged match and we have never met."

Salim also said that since he lost his mother at an early age, his sisters took care of him, and he completely believes in them. He is also happy with the thought that even in this digital age, he will be meeting Sahiba Zaidi in a traditional manner. "I am extremely happy that in today's times and despite being a part of the glamour world, I have decided to marry the girl chosen exclusively by my sisters. They have taken care of me in every possible way since my mother's untimely demise when I was quite small."

Adding further about his fans and well-wishers, he said, "I want my friends, fans and well-wishers to bless me with all their love and support as I begin a new chapter in my life. They all are always in my heart and I am fortunate to have got so much respect and appreciation from all of them. I want them to continue loving and supporting me as they have always done."

Since it's a special day in his life, he admits to missing his parents. "I will deeply and truly miss my father on this occasion, who I am sure, along with my mother, will be watching and showering me with blessings from heaven up above. It is with their blessings only that I have got an elder brother like Adeel Zaidi who is a father figure in my life," concluded Salim Zaidi.

