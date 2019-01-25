Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor Shubhangi Atre's marriage life in trouble?

television

Shubhangi Atre has quashed these rumours and called them baseless

Shubhangi Atre with husband Piyush Poorey. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shubhangiaofficial.

There were reports that Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! actor Shubhangi Atre's married life is on the brink of extinction. This left her fans in a state of shock. However, Shubhangi Atre, popularly known for her character, Angoori Bhabhi has refuted these rumours. Keeping the record straight, she said that these rumours are baseless and hold no truth.

Talking to Times of India about this rumour, Shubhangi Atre said, "I am surprised to learn of something that is happening in my life and is known to all except me, myself." "These all are baseless rumours. Nothing of this is true and I am very much happy with my husband. My hubby and I did talk to each other when we learnt about the rumours and were amused and taken aback equally. I don't know from where has this unnecessarily come from."

She also added, "I am a daughter, a wife, a mother, a daughter-in-law and a responsible actor and people will talk about you. But I would like people to know me for my work more. I earlier used to get surprised and tensed on reading such news but now I know that people will talk and write annoying things about me as I am a celebrity."

"My husband and I are going out for dinner tonight to kind of rejuvenate ourselves especially after these baseless news," asserted Shubhangi. "We both have grown up together and have known each other since our 10th standard. We will complete 16 years to our marriage in the coming month of June. We have known each other for 20 years now," concluded Shubhangi.

Also Read: Shubhangi Atre: Marriage doesn't stop actresses from getting lead roles

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates