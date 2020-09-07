Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli tests COVID positive

Edit II productions house's Sanjay Kohli, who is known for backing Television's one of the most rib-tickling shows like F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The producer is in-home quarantine, as advised by the authorities.

His shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, are currently on-air, and Sanjay keeps making surprise visits on the sets to keep a check on safety and precautionary measures, whether they are being followed in the interest of his cast and crew.

Kohli said in a statement, "I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities. All that who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you to all supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest."

Other celebrities who recently announced about being test positive was Arjun Kapoor and ladylove Malaika Arora. "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," Arjun wrote on Instagram.

