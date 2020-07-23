Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon has not quit the show, yet!

A lot has been spoken since the past few days about Saumya Tandon, who plays a prominent role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Reports were doing the rounds that the actress, also best remembered as Roop from Jab We Met, is going to quit the show owing to the current situation due to pandemic. Saumya was apparently not willing to shoot due to the ongoing pandemic considering she has a child at her home.

While Saumya Tandon did not confirm on quitting the show, further reports by various media also suggested and she will be replaced by Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala. Our source confirmed that it is not true and they are pure rumours. Adding further, a spokesperson revealed, "As of now, Saumya is very much part of the show. Her contract, too, has not ended yet."

There were reports in July that Tandon tested positive for COVID-19 just days after shooting resumed in Naigaon. Concerned about the actor and the other team members' health, the makers even asked them to take a break from shooting. They are also sanitising the set as a precautionary measure.

On July 6, Saumya even took to Instagram to write, "When we work it's never just one person. It's teamwork. In bad times we need to, we have to stand by our team, especially people who work under us. Let's protect them, let's be kind. Urge all producers, employers everyone, let's help our staff. We will never be rich if it's not shared with everyone around. [sic]"

