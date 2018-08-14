'Bhadralok Communist' Somnath Chatterjee passes away after multiple organ failure

national

The former Lok Sabha Speaker, who was associated with the CPI-M, had donated his body to the govt-run SSKN Hospital for medical studies

Somnath Chatterjee plays table tennis at the inauguration of All Bengal Table Tennis Championships 2014 at Birbhum. Pic/PTI

Communist veteran and former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passed away at a private hospital on Monday morning following multiple organ failure. He was 89. The 10-time Lok Sabha MP is survived by his wife Renu, a son and two daughters. Chatterjee passed away around 8.15 am after his condition deteriorated following a mild heart attack on Sunday, a hospital official said.

"He suffered multiple organ failure and had stopped responding to treatment," the official said. His body was taken to the state assembly, where it was accorded a gun salute, and then to his residence. Chatterjee, who was associated with the CPI-M for most of his life, had donated his body to medical science. It will be handed over to the government-run SSKN hospital later in the day. He had suffered a cardiac arrest, systemic sepsis and renal failure along with respiratory problems and underlying diabetes, said a senior doctor.

Known as a 'bhadralok Communist', Chatterjee had been under treatment for the past 40 days. He was discharged from hospital just for three days. But after his condition deteriorated last Tuesday, he had to be hospitalised again.

CPI-M leaders express regret

Condoling the demise of veteran parliamentarian Somnath Chatterjee, a section of CPI-M leaders in West Bengal "expressed regret" for not being able to re-induct him into the party. Chatterjee was expelled from CPI-M in 2008 for refusing to resign as Speaker after his party withdrew support to the UPA-I government.

