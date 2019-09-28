Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary: Trivia about the youth icon

Bhagat Singh’s life is worth taking inspiration from. The young freedom fighter, also known as Shaheed-e-Azam was hanged along with fellow fighters and inmates Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar at the age of 23 on March 23, 1931, inspiring millions of people to revolt against the British rule. His love for the country that made him sacrifice his life has inspired the country’s youth to fight and protest for their rights. On Bhagat Singh’s 112th birth anniversary, here’s some known and not-so-known facts about his life.

Revolutionary beginnings

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in the town of Banga, which at present a part of the Punjab province in Pakistan, to a politically active family. He was a part of the Hindustan Repubican Association, and worked with some of its prominent members such as Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil and Shafaqallah Khan, that Singh himself renamed as Hindustan Socialist Republican Association.

Lahore Conspiracy case

Although he was a student leader, the death of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, following the injuries sustained from the protest march Singh attended with the leader against the Simon Commision is what lead him to the struggle. He was arrested for murdering John Saunders, a British police officer, in Lahore, although he had intended to kill John Scott, the superintendent of police that time, who had attacked Rai during the protest.

Bombing the Central Legislative Assembly

Protesting against Public Safety bill and the Trade Dispute Act, he and fellow leader Batukeshwar Dutt dramatically exploded two smoke bombs inside the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi. Although the bombings were not designed to kill, it injured some members of the assembly including a finance member of the Viceroy’s Executive council. After the bomb exploded, Singh and Dutt, who could have escaped in the smoke from the bomb, stayed back to throw pamphlets at the assembly and shouted “ Inquillab Zindabad”. They were arrested following which they were placed in series of jails in Delhi.

Revolt in prison

While in prison, he protested against the deplorable condition of the jails and discrimination among European and Indian prisoners. Calling himself a political prisoner, he demanded the authority for basic facilities such as basic hygiene in prisons, clean food and newspapers for prisoners, for which he and his fellow party leaders resorted to hunger strike.

Imprisonment and execution

Although he and his associates broke out of prison while serving his time for murdering Saunders, the case was reopened and he was re-arrested. With substantial evidence against him, he and his associates Sukhdev and Rajguru were sentence for life imprisonment that was later elevated to death just a day before they were hanged.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates