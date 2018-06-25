Bhai called me at 6 am for the song, says Mika Singh

Mika Singh on how Party Chale On, created for an album, made its way to Race 3 at Salman Khan's behest

Mika Singh and Salman Khan

Mika Singh's Party Chale On from Race 3 is the latest entrant on many party playlists. The uptempo number, also featuring Iulia Vantur's voice, was a single that made it to the film's soundtrack.

"I made the song for an album. I was looking for someone who could give a western touch to the vocals, and Iulia sounded fantastic. We shot the video in Miami. One day, Bhai [Salman Khan] called me at 6 am and said he wants the song in Race 3. I immediately obliged," says Singh, as he goes on to talk about the bond he shares with the star.

"Bhai has an ear for music. He knows which song will be a hit. That's why all the tracks that I've done for him have done well. He treats me like a brother and respects me as a singer." Singh, who launched a musical web series, Old Is Gold, last year, is able to sieve the good from the average with clarity. "I've sung some bad songs in the past to support new composers. But, I've been selective about the work I do in the last two years. I want to support good music. Old Is Gold is a step in that direction," says Singh, who is working on a few singles that will release in a couple of months.

