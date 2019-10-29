MENU

Bhai Dooj 2019: Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari extend their wishes on Twitter

Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 11:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On this day, brothers and sisters visit bearing gifts and blessings. According to the rituals, sisters perform aarti of their brothers, praying for their prosperity and well-being.

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej marks the end of Diwali festivities and celebrates the bond between siblings. On this day, brothers and sisters visit bearing gifts and blessings. According to the rituals, sisters perform aarti of their brothers, praying for their prosperity and well-being. The brothers bless their sisters with a promise to protect them. According to popular mythology, Lord Krishna, after slaying the demon Narakasura, visited his sister Subhadra who gave him a grand welcome with sweets and performed aarti.

Prominent personalities took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes on the occasion.

What are you gifting your sibling this Bhai Dooj?

