Bhai Dooj 2019: Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari extend their wishes on Twitter

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej marks the end of Diwali festivities and celebrates the bond between siblings. On this day, brothers and sisters visit bearing gifts and blessings. According to the rituals, sisters perform aarti of their brothers, praying for their prosperity and well-being. The brothers bless their sisters with a promise to protect them. According to popular mythology, Lord Krishna, after slaying the demon Narakasura, visited his sister Subhadra who gave him a grand welcome with sweets and performed aarti.

Prominent personalities took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes on the occasion.

Wishing you lots of love, prosperity & happiness on the auspicious occasion of #BhaiDooj pic.twitter.com/w9YZKqb059 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 29, 2019

Best wishes on the occasion of #BhaiDooj, a festival dedicated to the pious bond between brothers and sisters.

May this selfless bond based on care and support grow stronger in our soceity. pic.twitter.com/3C7wZywBoV — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 29, 2019

What are you gifting your sibling this Bhai Dooj?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates