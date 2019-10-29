Bhai Dooj 2019: Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari extend their wishes on Twitter
On this day, brothers and sisters visit bearing gifts and blessings. According to the rituals, sisters perform aarti of their brothers, praying for their prosperity and well-being.
Prominent personalities took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes on the occasion.
Wishing you lots of love, prosperity & happiness on the auspicious occasion of #BhaiDooj pic.twitter.com/w9YZKqb059— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 29, 2019
#BhaiDooj à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤ pic.twitter.com/ZtTGakjW6A— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 29, 2019
à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂ-à¤¬à¤¹à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¹ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂ-à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤ à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂ-à¤¬à¤¹à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¬à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾ à¤®à¤ÂÂà¤¬à¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤#BhaiDooj pic.twitter.com/mLBOvDKXOq— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 29, 2019
Best wishes on the occasion of #BhaiDooj, a festival dedicated to the pious bond between brothers and sisters.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 29, 2019
May this selfless bond based on care and support grow stronger in our soceity. pic.twitter.com/3C7wZywBoV
à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂ-à¤¬à¤¹à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¹ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤ #BhaiDooj #à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/EIQxojKD3G— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) October 29, 2019
à¤§à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂ à¤¨à¤®à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤ÂÂ à¤¨à¤®à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¯à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤°à¤ÂÂà¥¤— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 29, 2019
à¤ªà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿ à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤§à¤ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤° à¤¨à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤½à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¥¤à¥¤
à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂ-à¤¬à¤¹à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤® à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤µ, #à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ÂÂ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ!#BhaiDooj pic.twitter.com/saeDk2rlMo
à¤¬à¤ÂÂà¤§ à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 29, 2019
à¤¬à¤ÂÂà¤§ à¤ÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ
à¤¨à¤¾à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂ-à¤¬à¤¹à¤¿à¤£à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ...
à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¬à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾, à¤¬à¤¹à¤¿à¤£à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ª à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ª à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾ ! #bhaubeej pic.twitter.com/8Xs8V6Z72U
What are you gifting your sibling this Bhai Dooj?
