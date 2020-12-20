Mumbai: Bhai Jagtap appointed new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee

One of the hot contenders, senior legislator Bhai Jagtap has been appointed as new President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC). Ex-MLC and MRCC vice-president Charan Singh Sapra will be the working president. Former minister Mohd. Arief Naseem Khan will be chairman of campaign committee for the BMC polls scheduled to be held in February 2022.

Dr Amarjit Singh Manhas will be chairman of the coordination committee, while ex-minister Suresh Shetty will head the manifesto and publication committee. Another ex-minister, Chandrakant Handore, has been appointed in-charge of MRCC from the state Congress body.

The Congress high command has tried to balance things by drafting contenders of various castes and ethnic groups in important roles ahead of the crucial civic polls.MRCC had an interim head in veteran Eknath Gaikwad. The Congress used some novel methods in selecting the MRCC president. The ground level leaders were asked for their choice via a digital opinion poll.

