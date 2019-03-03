Bhaichung Bhutia: Big question mark over ISL's future if I-League clubs are ignored

football

"For ISL also, it's very important that clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are there. It's not just the future of I-League. The future of ISL is also in big doubt. There is a big question mark," Bhutia told IANS.

Bhaichung Bhutia

At a time when many I-League clubs are unclear about their future, former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia says there would also be a "big question mark" over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) unless it accommodates clubs which have "history, passion and fanbase".

Eight I-League clubs, including East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, recently wrote to All India Football Federation president Praful Patel requesting a meeting to "seek answers" regarding the league's future and complaining about "interference" of the apex body's marketing partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) in the sport's decision making.

