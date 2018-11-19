Harbhajan's best wishes
India spinner Harbhajan Singh greets a visually impaired participant during the prize distribution ceremony of the blind car rally at the National Association for the Blind in Worli yesterday
India spinner Harbhajan Singh greets a visually impaired participant during the prize distribution ceremony of the blind car rally at the National Association for the Blind in Worli yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble.
