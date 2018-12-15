Bhajji's fan moment

cricket

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra met Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan at Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal at her residence, Antilia on Wednesday. Yesterday, Harbhajan, who is fondly known as Bhajji, posted this picture on social media and captioned it: "My fan moment @amitabhbachchan @geetabasra."

