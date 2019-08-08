Bhakharwadi: Abhishek and Gayatri finally head for their honeymoon

television

The upcoming episodes of Bhakharwadi will take the viewers on a roller coaster of events as Gayatri and Abhishek head to Alibaug for their much-awaited honeymoon

Akshita Mudgal and Akshay Kelkar from Bhakharwadi

Amidst the tension between the newlywed love birds, Gayatri, played by Akshita Mudgal and Abhishek, played by Akshay Kelkar, their families have found a ray of hope to get the couple back together. Sony SAB's popular serial Bhakharwadi is currently witnessing a major tussle between the Gokhales and Thakkars. Between this ongoing tiff, Abhishek is acting like a dutiful son-in-law who supports the Thakkar family while Gayatri is assisting Anna through thick and thin. The upcoming episodes will take the viewers on a roller coaster of events as the couple head to Alibaug for their much-awaited honeymoon.

The Bhakharwadi barons, Mahendra, played by none other than popular actor Paresh Ganatra and Anna, played by Deven Bhojani, are yet again in a battle. While both the shop owners are trying to one-up each other by creating new ways to boost their sales, Abhishek and Gayatri have now switched sides. Abhishek is helping Mahendra while Gayatri is helping increase Gokhale Bandhu's sale. On the other hand, Urmila (Bhakti Rathod), suggests Mahendra that the only way to unite the newlywed couple is by sending them on their honeymoon. But will Gayatri agree to it?

In an interesting turn of events, Urmila declares that Gayatri will be accompanied by Bharti while Abhishek will be escorted by Mahendra on this trip. The couple, along with their designated chaperons, makes their way to Alibaug. While the group is expecting to relax at a luxurious resort, little do they know that they are in for a surprise!

Will this honeymoon bring Gayatri and Abhishek closer?

The story of the popular soap opera Bhakharwadi revolves around two families that hail from different cultures who live in the same city, Pune. What adds to is that both are competitors in business, and also neighbours. While the former runs an ancestral shop of bhakharwadi, who is also a follower of norms and traditions, the latter believes in promotes fusion food and matches the current trends. Both of them have sour relations due to their competitive attitude.

