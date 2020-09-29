Bhakhtyar Irani jokes about Tannaz's pregnancy, actress calls it 'the most pathetic joke of 2020'
Taking to his Instagram account, Bhakhtyar Irani shared a picture of wife Tannaz and announced they are expecting a baby, later revealed it was a joke, and this is how she reacted.
Given the current Coronavirus pandemic and the solemnity it has been accompanied by, some celebrities seem to be wanting to have some fun. And this is precisely what Bhakhtyar Irani did. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his wife Tannaz where she could be seen with a baby bump.
This is what he had to write about the picture- "We announce our 3rd one on the way...
Happy daughter's day...is the day we select to announce the arrival... I feel special..
And our first travel to the experts in Chennai....for a safe delivery..." (sic)
We announce our 3rd one on the way... Happy daughter's day...is the day we select to announce the arrival... Thank u @tannazirani_ for this wonderful gift.. I feel special.. And our first travel to the experts in Chennai....for a safe delivery... Want to share this happiness with my friends who will feel that I'm cracking the best joke of 2020... @ijaybhanushali @kishwersmerchantt @suyyashrai @aatishkapadia @ad.singh1 many more but slow n steady ...with each passing test...
However, the actor shared a video and clarified that it was nothing but a joke and he was having some fun. Tannaz described this as the 'most pathetic joke of 2020.' Have a look at the video and what they had to say:
a little masti was added to the pic ...#tannazirani is not pregnant. @tannazirani_ sent me this pic...I was in flight and I made this up. everyone believed and wished that was really sweet and heart touching...but guys I'm also allowed to have some fun. everyone love u a lot...and thanks soo much for the wishes... I'll still accept them..kyunki humare ghar zebra paida hua hai..#hahaha the pic was taken from a milk ad.
The couple participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 3. Bhakhtyar also acted in the 2008 film Karzzzz. Tannaz, on the other hand, has acted in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Deewangee, and 36 China Town.
