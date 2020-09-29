Bhakhtyar Irani jokes about Tannaz's pregnancy, actress calls it 'the most pathetic joke of 2020'

Given the current Coronavirus pandemic and the solemnity it has been accompanied by, some celebrities seem to be wanting to have some fun. And this is precisely what Bhakhtyar Irani did. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his wife Tannaz where she could be seen with a baby bump.

This is what he had to write about the picture- "We announce our 3rd one on the way...

Happy daughter's day...is the day we select to announce the arrival... I feel special..

And our first travel to the experts in Chennai....for a safe delivery..." (sic)

Have a look right here:

However, the actor shared a video and clarified that it was nothing but a joke and he was having some fun. Tannaz described this as the 'most pathetic joke of 2020.' Have a look at the video and what they had to say:

The couple participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 3. Bhakhtyar also acted in the 2008 film Karzzzz. Tannaz, on the other hand, has acted in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Deewangee, and 36 China Town.

