Bhalchandra Mungekar: Congress manifesto includes probe into Rafale deal

Rahul Gandhi

Congress has promised to probe the alleged irregularities in Rafale jet deal in the party manifesto, a member of the manifesto committee said on Tuesday morning.



Congress manifesto committee member Bhalchandra Mungekar told ANI, "We will initiate an inquiry into Rafale deal on the first day after coming to power and we have included this in the manifesto."



The Congress poll documents, said Mungekar, has been named as 'people's manifesto' which is scheduled to be released today by party president Rahul Gandhi.



"We have vowed to take all steps needed to undo the damage done to the country by the Modi government in the last five years and bring in 'achhe din' in real means," he said.



According to sources, the big-ticket promise in the manifesto will be NYAY, the minimum income guarantee scheme for the 20 per cent of India's poorest families, which has already been unveiled by the Congress president.



To emphasise on the scheme, the Congress has coined a new slogan of 'Gareeb Parivar, Bahattar Hazzar'.



The country will vote in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

