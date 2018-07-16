Bhandup Agri Kolis say their gaothans should not be considered as slums

Bhandup Agri Kolis demand long-pending demarcation of their gaothans and koliwadas, say their homes should be safeguarded instead of being considered as slums

About 120 Agri Kolis had gathered in Bhandup to demand demarcation of their gaothans. They also protested a notice that was sent to them for demolishing an old temple. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

For Agri Koli Sachin Vaity, 36, January brought a major loss - the demolition of his ancestral home in Bhandup by the BMC for road widening. A few months later, in June, Vaity's wife passed away due to the stress brought on by the demolition.

"We were told that only five feet from the front would be utilised, however, later the entire house was brought down," said Vaity, who runs a Chinese food stall in Bhandup, adding "I was born and brought up in this house and four generations of our family have stayed here. Never did I imagine it to be broken down." Vaity, who is currently residing in a temporary shelter, was among the many Agri Koli community members who protested on Sunday for safeguarding their identity, which is their gaothans and koliwadas.

Not slums or clusters

Fearing a fate similar to Vaity's home, about 120 Agri Kolis had gathered in Bhandup to demand demarcation of their gaothans, which they say is long pending. They also protested a notice that was sent to them for demolishing an old temple; the matter is currently being heard in the Bombay High Court. With boards put up at two entry points on Sunday, the community members demanded the authorities to safeguard the boundaries of their gaothans, and not consider them slums or clusters.



Adwait Keni, president, Bhandup Gao Gramasthal Mandal

"For us, our gaothans are everything. We do not want them to be called slums or clusters. Gaothans should get the status of a gaothan," said Adwait Keni, 31, president, Bhandup Gao Gramasthal Mandal. "Koliwada Gaothan Vistaar Kruti Samiti, a city-level organisation, has put up our demands before the government. While we have been given assurances, nothing concrete has come up," added Keni.

'Take a decision'

Speaking to mid-day, Ujwala Patil, president of Koliwada Gaothan Vistar Kruti Samiti, said, "We have given an application to demarcate the gaothans and give property cards to the holders. A committee has been set up and is expected to complete the work in six months. We want the decisions to be taken before the elections as we have waited a lot for this."

Nilesh Patil, 45, a local, said, "We are afraid after what happened in Malad. We want our boundaries to be legalised and regularised, and whenever the decisions are taken, we should be taken into consideration. We want development, but not at the cost of our livelihood."

Authorities speak

"Demarcation of their houses is extremely important. Most of them have had these homes since the time of their great-grandparents. They cannot afford to stay in flats," said Mangesh Pawar, former BJP corporator from the area. Pawar's wife, who is the current corporator of Bhandup East could not be reached for comment.

Regarding the temples, Pawar said, "There were 22 temples in S and T ward. Out of these, 17 were demolished. Five temples, including the Gaodevi temple, approached the court. Currently, the matter is being heard in the Bombay HC."

Sakshi Dalvi, corporator from Bhandup West said, "I have already told them that the road is a dead-end and cannot be developed. I have written to the BMC Commissioner regarding this, as the temple is also in a corner, not just in the centre. They are looking into the matter," said Sakshi Dalvi, the corporator from Bhandup West. mid-day's calls to Santosh Kumar Dhonde, assistant municipal commissioner, S ward, went unanswered.

