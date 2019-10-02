Bhangra Paa Le: After ABCD, get ready to see another dance franchise

In 2013, Ronnie Screwvala brought about a revolution in the Hindi film industry when he introduced us to ABCD (Any Body Can Dance), a dance franchise that completely changed how the industry looked at dance films. Six years later, he is all set to introduce another dance franchise, Bhangra Paa Le, which stars Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon. For the last three years, Punjabi songs have taken over Bollywood, and RSVP aims to target the love for the music and genre and make an entertaining film around the Punjabi music craze.

Interestingly, 2018 was a turning point for Vicky Kaushal's career. The actor firmly established himself as a talent to reckon with by doing films like Raazi and Sanju. However, with Screwvala's Uri, Kaushal became one of the most sought-after heroes in the industry. The film was a blockbuster and cemented his position as an action hero. Now, Screwvala is all set to present Sunny Kaushal as a dancing star with Bhangra Paa Le. The film has been directed by Sneha Taurani, who is the daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani.

The trailer of the film dropped recently and received a brilliant response from both the audiences and critics. The music also garnered a lot of interest, and the audiences are looking forward to hearing the complete soundtrack.

Bhangra Paale is all set to hit the screens on November 1, 2019.

