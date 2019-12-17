Bhangra Paa Le: After Sunny Kaushal, Rukhsar Dhillon turns stand-up comedian to promote the film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bhangra Paa Le has piqued the interest of the audience ever since the trailer is out and is showcasing crackling chemistry between the two Bollywood newbie's Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal. Interestingly, the makers are back with a new video giving a glimpse of actress Rukshar Dhillon as a Stand-up comedian is sure to make you thrilled!

The makers shared, "Bollywood Debut Starter Pack Ft. @RuksharDhillon.

Take a look at the video right here:

In the video, Rukshar Dhillon talks about her debut and introduces herself with a humorous statement is sure to bring a smile on your face. Furthermore, the actress also explains the meaning of her name in the quirkiest way and invites the audience to watch her film 'Bhangra Paa Le' on 3rd Jan in Punjabi style as the film is filled with desi tadka of Love, Passion, Drama, and dance.

The first song of the film Kala Joda has already created much hype and the makers are all set to reveal the second song Peg Sheg tomorrow.

With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented films, RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi tadka.

Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon and will hit the theatres on January 3, 2020.

