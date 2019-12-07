Bhangra Paa Le: Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillion's dance film gets a new release date

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Bhangra Paa Le recently announced that the film will hit the theatres on January 3, 2020. Now, they have released the new poster from the film.

The leading lady of the film Rukshar Dhillion shared the poster,"Bring in the new year with Bhangra #BhangraPaaLe 3rd January 2020! ðÂÂÂðÂÂº @sunnykaushal89 @ShriyaP @SnehaTaurani @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @ipritamofficial @jam8studio @tipsofficial."

Take a look:

The poster showcases the leading pair Sunny and Rukshar donning colourful and vibrant clothes in a dance pose, the makers announced the new release date with a unique promotional strategy where the leading duo went and danced in front of Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan's house.

The eccentric trailer of the Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon starrer Bhangra Paa Le was released earlier and has already gained a good response from the audience and also the film fraternity.

With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented films, RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabitadka. Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon.

