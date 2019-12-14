MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Bhangra Paa Le: Sunny Kaushal's film gets a shoutout from Diljit Dosanjh and Riteish Deshmukh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019, 16:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Diljit Dosanjh and Riteish Deshmukh have taken to their Twitter accounts and wished Sunny Kaushal for his upcoming dance film, Bhangra Paa Le

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Tips Films
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Tips Films

RSVP's latest film Bhangra Paa Le has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released. The film is based on a dance form with a unique twist of Bhangra as the young audience is demanding more dance-oriented films.

Impressed by Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal's dancing moves and crackling chemistry in the song Kala Joda Bollywood celebs Riteish Deshmukh and Diljit Dosanjh gave a shoutout to the actors and the director for the song.

Here's what Deshmukh tweeted, have a look right here:

And this was Diljit's tweet:

And now, have a look at the song that will force you to put on your dancing shoes:

The film inspired by Shah Khan and Salman Khan's iconic hit song Bhangra Paa Le from the film Karan Arjun is already winning the audience. Not only this, to surprise the two superstars leading pair Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal also did an impromptu flashmob outside Mannat and Galaxy.

RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi tadka. Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon and will hit the theatres on January 3, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK