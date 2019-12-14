Bhangra Paa Le: Sunny Kaushal's film gets a shoutout from Diljit Dosanjh and Riteish Deshmukh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

RSVP's latest film Bhangra Paa Le has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released. The film is based on a dance form with a unique twist of Bhangra as the young audience is demanding more dance-oriented films.

Impressed by Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal's dancing moves and crackling chemistry in the song Kala Joda Bollywood celebs Riteish Deshmukh and Diljit Dosanjh gave a shoutout to the actors and the director for the song.

Here's what Deshmukh tweeted, have a look right here:

And this was Diljit's tweet:

And now, have a look at the song that will force you to put on your dancing shoes:

The film inspired by Shah Khan and Salman Khan's iconic hit song Bhangra Paa Le from the film Karan Arjun is already winning the audience. Not only this, to surprise the two superstars leading pair Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal also did an impromptu flashmob outside Mannat and Galaxy.

RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi tadka. Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon and will hit the theatres on January 3, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates