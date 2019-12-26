Bhangra Paa Le team interacts with real-life Bhangra dancers in Chandigarh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bhangra Paa Le team is on the promotional spree as the lead cast Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon along with director Sneha Taurani are on the promotional visit to Chandigarh the Bhangra Paa Le team interacted with the real bhangra club from Chandigarh named 'Chandigarh Bhangra Club'.

As we all know that the Bhangra Paa Le solely revolves around the authentic dance form Bhangra, the lead pair Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon have pulled off the bhangra steps with the utmost finesse.

It was a great opportunity for the team as they interacted with the real-life Bhangra dancers. interestingly in the film, many real-life bhangra dance crew has been part of this film.

With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented films, RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi tadka. Produced by RSVP, Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon. The film is all set to hit the theatres as we bring in the new year on January 3, 2020.

