Bhangra Paa Le: The team plans to promote the film in a unique manner

With an immense buzz all across over its high on spirit outings, Bhangra Paa Le starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon is already creating an uproar amongst the audience. The film is based on our favourite dance form Bhangra from Punjab. To treat the fans further, the makers and the Bhangra Paa Le team is all set to do a north tour to spread Punjabi charm. The team will be traveling to Delhi, Chandigarh, and Amritsar as part of their promotional activity.

The makers who are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the authenticity of Punjabi tadka in the film are set all for a tour to the roots where Bhangra comes from.

With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented and spirited films, RSVP's upcoming film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi Tadka and we cannot keep calm!

Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon. The film is all set to release on January 3, 2020.

