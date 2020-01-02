Bhangra Paa Le to showcase a mesmerising love story of two worlds

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

As the film Bhangra Paa Le is inching closer, the movie is creating immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the film on the big screen. The film has two upcoming stars, Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal.

As the name suggests, Bhangra Paa Le is a film that showcases the evolution of bhangra through the ages as well as the evolution of love. The film will see Sunny Kaushal in a double role Kaptaan in the old world who is naive and romantic as well the young and ambitious Jaggi in the present day who is a polar opposite. While debutant Rukshar Dhillon plays a young independent girl Simi who goes head to head to compete with Jaggi.

What makes Bhangra Paa Le different is that it's a hard-core desi movie with fresh faces. Feet moving to the beat, hips swaying to the rhythm- Bhangra Paa Le will be a treat to the cinephiles and dance lovers. The film promises to move you emotionally and make you laugh and cry at the same time, with the lead actors doing a perfect job in engaging a viewer with the storyline.

Interestingly, Bhangra Paa Le will mark the debut of Sunny Kaushal as the lead and Rukshar Dhillon, and directorial debut of Sneha Taurani. The movie while showcasing the competitive journey of a dance competition will bloom into a mesmerising love story of two worlds - an old school romance and a new age love.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 3, 2020.

