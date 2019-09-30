Bhangra Paa Le Trailer: Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon will keep you hooked

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP is coming up with the dance franchise, Bhangra Paa Le, with Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon. The trailer of the film is out the lead pair has recently gone to gurudwara and sought blessings before the launch.

Screwvala, who has backed good content films film like URI: The Surgical Strike that went on to create history with massive box-office numbers, RSVP's Bhangra Paa Le, which is fresh and unique, is sure to captivate the audience. Not only this, the film will be a franchise and what's different about the film is that other than adapting a western dance form, the makers will present a Bhangra dance form.

Have a look at the Bhangra Paa Le trailer right here:

Packed with elements of romance and showcasing transitions between the past and present time period, Bhangra Paa Le paves a bridge between the traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from all across the world.

Produced by RSVP, Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani and will release in cinemas on November 1, 2019.

