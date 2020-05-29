Bharat Arun on 'external substance' to shine ball: Let's try it out

The use of saliva to shine the ball is a "difficult habit" to get over but India's bowling coach Bharat Arun says he won't mind an "external substance" at its expense if the same is used across teams. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee has decided to ban the use of saliva as a part of health safety protocol.

A lot of premier players and coaches now feel that the use of external substances should be allowed to shine the ball in order to maintain a balance between the bat and ball. "As far as use of external substance is concerned, as long as it is same and uniform for all the teams, why not try it," Arun said.

"Use of saliva will be a very difficult habit to get over but we will make a conscious effort during our training and practice sessions to get rid of this habit," he added.

Previously, even the world's premier fast bowler and IPL's costliest foreign recruit, Pat Cummins had spoken in favour of the use of an external substance in place of saliva. "If we remove saliva, we have to have another option," the pacer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

While the ICC has not banned sweat which does not spread the novel Coronavirus, Cummins wants some more initiative from the game's governing body. "Sweat is not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don't know."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever