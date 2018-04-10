Bharat Bandh: Internet services to be suspended in Jaipur

Internet services will remain suspended in the city from 12 midnight on Monday till Tuesday night. STF teams have been deputed at different locations of the city, he added



Representational Image

As per officials, in lieu of the Bharat Band called for my a number of groups, prohibitory orders have been issued in Jaipur. Police Commissioner Sanjay Aggarwal, in a press conference, said that no procession or protest will be allowed on Tuesday and strict action will be taken against offenders.



Internet services will remain suspended in the city from 12 midnight on Monday till Tuesday night. STF teams have been deputed at different locations of the city, he added.



In the wake of IPL match to be organised in the city on Thursday, adequate police have also been deployed in and around SMS Stadium.



The agitation on Tuesday is to protest the violence and arson in many parts of the state during the Bharat Bandh called on April 2 by Dalit groups against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order.

