Bharat Bandh: Protestors stop CSMT-bound train; disrupt traffic at Bandra

Trains near Kanjurmarg and autorickshaws at various locations were forcibly stopped by the Bahujan Kranti Morcha on Wednesday. They were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"A mob of people stopped a CSMT-bound train at 7.55am. The traffic was cleared at 8.16am. The fast line traffic is normal. We request people to not stop trains and cooperate with us for smooth operation of suburban trains," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said.

Sources said the detention has delayed the morning peak hour traffic, too. At Bandra (East), protestors forcibly stopped office-goers who were on their way to BKC. So far, there have been no reports of any other incidents and public transport in other parts of the city is normal.

