Bharat Bandh: The usual in Mumbai but farmers' bodies, Left say it was a hit

Farmers' organisations took to the streets on Tuesday for the Bharat Bandh, in support of farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws, with the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Left parties enforcing it in rural areas, while Mumbai saw protests by trade union members at petrol pumps, outside factories and human chains in various areas. Though Left parties and farmers' bodies declared the bandh a success, mid-day's ground report from various corners of the city indicated a lukewarm response from citizens, as most shops remained open.

While vehicular movement remained largely undisturbed, the APMCs in Kalyan and Vashi were shut. Public demonstrations were carried out in pockets of Thane city along with an AIKS bike rally. Vivek Monteiro, general secretary, Centre For Trade Unions (CITU), a part of the Trade Union Joint Action Committee, said: "Multiple trade unions joined the Bharat Bandh. We distributed badges to the over 10,000 CITU members in and around Mumbai. They wore the badges bearing slogans to work.

"Over eight human chains were organised by CITU in Bhandup, Vasai, Powai, Mankhurd, Andheri, Goregaon and Mira Road. We stood with banners that read 'Mumbai stands with Farmers'."

"People had a spontaneous and good response to the Bharat Bandh. When we visited various areas and asked people to support farmers, people automatically shut their shops. There was no physical coercion." The attitude and reaction of Mumbai police really touched the supporters of the bandh. "We had many demonstrations but we did not take permissions. The police were polite and let us demonstrate for short and reasonable periods of time. They understand our plight because they too, are the sons of farmers. They know how difficult it is to farm in modern India," Monteiro said.



Shops in Akola downed shutters

Rural Maharashtra saw protests in Solapur, Akola, Palghar, Dhulia, Raigad and Buldhana. Prachi Hatiwlekar, Maharashtra secretary of All India Women's Democratic Association (AIDWA), said: "Most people spontaneously reacted to our call. Maybe this has something to do with all three MVA partners supporting the cause. I would say at least 50 per cent of Thane city adhered to the call." In a press note, AIKS leaders said, "The closure of villages, towns and market committees was successful in Maharashtra."

Western Suburbs

It was a normal day in a majority of the western suburbs like Andheri, Santacruz, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Vile Parle. Except for a few closed ones at Yari Road market, all shops were open and roadside vegetable vendors arrived after 10 am. Citizens too had ventured out for shopping. All important locations and junctions had police bandobast.



NCP workers protest at Shreyas signal at LBS Road

A vegetable vendor from Santacruz East market said: "We support farmers as they are protesting for their rights. But we decided not to participate in the bandh as there have been enough losses due to the pandemic. Keeping shops closed for people who earn hand-to-mouth is not possible."

Eastern Suburbs

Except for a rasta roko at Sion-Panvel Highway in Mankhurd, the city's eastern suburbs were calm. The highway was jammed for some time and traffic had to be diverted. A large number of shops and establishments in Mulund and Ghatkopar were shut as a precaution; they reopened in the evening. At Ghatkopar West, NCP workers protested near Shreyas signal at LBS Road. In Mulund West, Mumbai Congress vice-president Charan Singh Sapra protested near the railway station.



NCP workers protest in Thane on Tuesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

"Even street hawkers outside railway stations were absent. I had visited the station in the morning and there were very few vendors around. I hope they return in the evening," resident Ankhur Ghosh said.

"There have been enough losses due to the lockdown, yes, but we preferred to keep the shop shut as a precaution. Damage by miscreants will result in an unbreakable loss," said Prashant Sane of Medha General Stores at 90 Feet Road.



Shops outside Mulund station on the western side were shut

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) said that there was a 30-40 per cent decrease in business amid fewer shoppers.

Transport watch

Public transport more or less remained unaffected in the city. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) saw the cancellation of services but there was no damage to vehicles. Both rail lines in the city functioned without incident. In Solapur some trains were halted.

MSRTC data revealed that 8,127 buses had to be cancelled till 6 pm. "Across the 31 bus depots in Maharashtra, 21, 575 buses were scheduled to run. However, only 12,516 could be run and 8,127 had to be cancelled due to the bandh and 932 for other reasons. Buldhana and Kolhapur saw maximum cancellations."

With transporters joining the bandh in full force, Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, core committee, All India Motor Transport Congress, said, "At all places, our members requested truckers to support the farmers' cause by not plying till 3 pm. Drivers and truckers at transport nagars were given tea and langars. About 90 lakh trucks, tempos and trailers stood still. The transport industry bore a loss of around Rs 2,000 crore."

The transport fraternity also organised a peaceful car and bike rally with around 200 cars, 150 motorbikes and thousands of participants in Mumbai. The rally was supposed to culminate into a human chain at Marine Drive but was stopped at Mankhurd. The rally participants then demonstrated at Mankhurd itself.

8,127

No. of state transport buses cancelled due to the bandh

