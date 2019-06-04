Bharat is the first Salman Khan film to be released in Saudi Arabia and Australia

bollywood

The stardom of Salman Khan is hitting overseas now, as Bharat becomes the first ever Bollywood film to be released in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Bharat poster

Bharat is making the right noise not only across the nation, but also worldwide, and the testimony of the same is that Bharat is the first-ever film of superstar Salman Khan to be released in the UAE and Gulf.

The Salman Khan fever has not left Australia as Bharat has also become the biggest release in Australia as it releases in 75 plus locations. Bharat is releasing across 70 countries overseas including UAE and Australia with more than 1,300 screens.

The stardom of Salman Khan is hitting overseas and how, as Bharat becomes the first ever Bollywood film to be released in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the release of Bharat Salman Khan has already gripped the nation with his magic as his fans are going gaga over the superstar.

An Eid release, Bharat has Salman Khan donning six different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man where he is spotted donning grey strands of hair which is reflective of the journey the film promises and the fans cannot wait.

According to the recent report, Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, which is all set to release this Eid has got a massive advance booking already where the fans can't wait to grab their tickets. In only two days after opening the advance bookings, the fans have made some great gestures to show their support for Salman. In one instance, booking the entire theatre or a major chunk of the hall itself and that too across the nation.

Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also read: Salman Khan's Bharat has already got a good advance ticket booking

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates