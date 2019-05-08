Bharat: Salman Khan announces 'Shaadi waala gaana' Aithey Aa's release date

bollywood

The song, Aithey Aa from Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is touted to be the peppiest songs from Bharat's album

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/BeingSalmanKhan

Even before the release of the song, Aithey Aa from Bharat, there has been a never-ending discussion about the track on social media. The track, we heard was will feature against the backdrop of a wedding. And, now, on Wednesday, actor Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to talk about Aithey Aa.

Bharat actor Salman Khan took to his social media account to share a snap of himself with Katrina Kaif, where the latter looks in a goofy mood. He also revealed the release date of this song, which is Thursday, May 9, 2019. Here's what he wrote: "Shaadi waala gaana #AitheyAaSongOutTomorrow [sic]"

In an interview with a tabloid, Bharat's director Ali Abbas Zafar had revealed that if one thing that could describe Aithey Aa song was the reverse version of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's song, Didi Tera Devar Deewana from their film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He also added that unlike other songs, this song is set in the 1980s and Katrina's character Kumud, who is addressed as 'Madam Sir' in the film will be seen teasing Salman Khan's character, Bharat.

The last two songs released by the makers of Bharat - Slow Motion and Chashni have won people's hearts and are grossing the chartbusters. Slow Motion has Salman Khan in his early youth days where he is seen practising stunts with the then love of his life, Disha Patani in the circus.

Also Read: Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring with this new still from Bharat

The other song, Chashni is a romantic ballad picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and their chemistry spits fire onscreen. The song is a sweet one!

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and many others in pivotal roles. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

Also Read: Salman Khan shares making of the Great Russian Circus from Bharat