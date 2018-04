Bharat Singh: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi working at Christian missionaries' directives

"Christian missionaries control the Congress. Sonia Gandhi, the mother of Congress president Rahul Gandhi works on the directions of these missionaries. These missionaries are a threat to the unity of the country," Singh said

BJP MP Bharat Singh launches a fresh attack on the Congress claiming that Christian missionaries are a threat to the unity and integrity of the country and the party is working on their directives.

"Christian missionaries control the Congress. Sonia Gandhi, the mother of Congress president Rahul Gandhi works on the directions of these missionaries. These missionaries are a threat to the unity of the country," Singh said while talking to reporters here on Saturday.

Singh also alleged that the democracy in the northeastern states of the country has "weakened" due to "conversion of people there into Christianity."

"The North-East is under the influence of Christian missionaries. Democracy has weakened due to a conversion of people to Christianity there. The conspiracies hatched by these missionaries are a threat to the country," he added.

The Ballia MP, incidentally, had also alleged recently that the Christian missionaries were behind the vandalisation of the statues of the Dalit icon and key architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Singh further said after the Supreme Court's decision on Justice BH Loya case, Rahul Gandhi should regret his stand.

"Congress does not believe in democracy. After Loya case ruling by the SC, the Congress, which tried to put BJP president Amit Shah in the dock stands exposed," he added.

