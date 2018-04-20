Bharat: Sunil Grover joins Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's film

After bagging National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's film, Sunil Grover has been signed for Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Bharat



Sunil Grover and Salman Khan

Sunil Grover is high on work these days as his kitty is flooded with some amazing projects. The actor-comedian, who made his comeback with Dhan Dhana Dhan on the digital platform, has now bagged Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer, Bharat. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, that's huge!

An indianexpress.com report states Sunil Grover has a pivotal role to play in the film. He will essay Salman Khan's character's friend in the film. A source informed the portal saying, "Sunil Grover will be playing Salman Khan's friend in Bharat. His role is not like how in other films where comedians are used for a couple of comic punches and then they disappear. He has an interesting role in the film."

Not only this, apart from Bharat, the talented actor also has National Award-winning director Vishal Bhardwaj's film, Chhuriyaan lined up. Chhuriyaan will see the versatile Vijay Raaz, Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra and television actor Radhika Madan.

Grover has acted in several Bollywood films earlier, namely, Gabbar is Back, Baaghi amongst others. Well, this opportunity will open many doors for the comedian.

Currently, Sunil Grover, renowned for his characters, Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulathi is busy with his web show, Dhan Dhana Dhan. The show is based on the lines of Extra Innings will see the characters discussing the match and the fever in the country around that time.

