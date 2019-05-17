Bharat Zinda Song: It is a new anthem for the nation

bollywood

Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release, Bharat, will have half a dozen songs celebrating the different festivals and the spirit of its leading man. One such heart-wrenching tale of Bharat

Salman Khan

Bharat is all set to hit the silver screen on June 5, 2019, and every promotional event is creating excitement amongst the audience. Now, Ali Abbas Zafar is marking his debut as a lyricist and a composer for the upcoming song Zinda, which is also the film's anthem. The director has penned and set it to tune with Julius Packiam, who has also worked on the background score for Bharat. Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release, Bharat, will have half-a-dozen songs celebrating the different festivals.

Talking about his first-time experience as a lyricist and composer Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "It was originally a poem which I had written while scripting the film,” informs Ali, saying the idea stems from Bharat's journey through seven decades as he endeavours to keep the promise he made to his father. "The core message of the film is that belief and conviction keep you alive."

Ali reveals that the track plays during the most vulnerable moments when Bharat is on a high or has hit a low. "It is an uplifting track and infuses him with the strength of purpose," said Ali. It is sung by Vishal, from the composer duo of Vishal-Shekhar, who have collaborated on the album of the film. "We composed it keeping Vishal's voice in mind, it's powerful and grungy," added the director.

Salman Khan-starrer Bharat's song Zinda is the perfect song to rejuvenate you for the day and is definitely the anthem we have been waiting for! Salman Khan gives us a strong song with some more clips and hints from the movie and the fans are surely even more excited now.

On surprising the leading man Salman Khan, Ali shared, "Bhai doesn't know yet, we don't share these small details, he knows I keep doing something or the other. But this time I think he will be surprised. Of course, he'll pull my leg, saying, 'So now, you've started writing songs too, now you will ask for an extra cheque.' That's the kind of bond we share."

The song will be the title track of Bharat. The first set of glimpses from the song were seen in the trailer itself. The song is the right combination of strong and motivational words with the perfect combination of dialogues that elevate the track.

Watch the song right away:

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates