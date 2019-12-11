Bharatnatyam meets multimedia

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The idea is to be witness to something new that goes on to inform tradition in the future," says Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, head of dance-programming at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai and curator, Pravaha Dance Festival. In its third edition that is due to take place tomorrow, the three-day festival will showcase new choreographies staying true to the form but with an eye on evolution.

So, while Bharatanatyam exponent Malavika Sarukkai uses multimedia in her dramatic adaptation of Bhagavad Gita with a performance titled The Battle Within, Toronto-based Lata Pada of Sampradaya Dance Creations incorporates Balinese dance in collaboration with choreographer I Wayan Dibia in a piece called Pralaya. "In a way, Sarukkai's use of multimedia is an endorsement in itself and ties in with our efforts to build audiences for dance. Similarly, collaboration in itself marks evolution in dance," says Dasgupta talking about the festival's larger pursuit.



The Battle Within by Malavika Sarukkai

On the other hand, Shama Bhate's Nishabda Bheda takes inspiration from a French documentary Le Monde du Silence, to explore silence in dance as opposed to accompanying music. The festival ends with two nuanced explorations of traditional text and form. Nirupama-Rajendra perform Abhisaar: In pursuit of..., a new-age Kathak performance and Kalamandalam's Piyal and troupe's Marga Nritya both draw from Natyashastra. Returning to the brass tacks while presenting their own unique interpretations of it. "So, while the piece itself is new, it is born out of a traditional source like the natyashastra," reiterates Dasgupta adding that the closing performance is an interesting watch for students of dance and theatre.

