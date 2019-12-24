Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host India's Best Dancer
Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up for the New Year and is preparing to launch a dance reality show – India's Best Dancer. The show will see Maliaka Arora Khan, Geeta Kapur and Terrence Lewis coming together to judge the show. If the recent news is to be believed, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya have been roped in to host the show.
The show kick starts its auditions across cities in January 2020 and is slated to air in February. A source close to the show revealed, "Post the success of Super Dancer – homegrown kids dance reality format by the channel, India's Best Dancer will give a platform to talent above the age of 15. While the auditions will start in Jan, the channel intends to garner the best of talent from across the country."
The audience can look forward to a lot of laughter and light moments, as Bharti and Haarsh spread laughter on the stage amidst the intense competition of all talented dancers.
Stay tuned to know more about India's Best Dancer only on Sony Entertainment Television!
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 3, 2019. Bharti had shared this picture showing her carrying beau Haarsh with 'Dulha Hum Le Jaayenge' written on top. She captioned the image, "If I did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you" (All pictures/Bharti Singh's official Instagram account)
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa met on the sets of Comedy Circus, almost nine years ago. While Bharti was a contestant on the show, Haarsh was its scriptwriter.
Comedy Circus was Bharti Singh's second show after Laughter Challenge, while Haarsh was a new writer then. Bharti had recited their love story earlier that whenever Haarsh wrote a script for a Comedy Circus participant, that comedian would get eliminated. Haarsh was considered bad luck, as this happened a few times.
Bharti Singh felt bad for him and asked him to write a script for her. Needless to say, Haarsh warned Bharti not to use his script as she might get eliminated too. But the comedienne confidently went ahead, only to get eliminated.
Well, even though what Haarsh Limbachyaa said came true, Bharti Singh did not give up. To everyone's surprise, Comedy Circus brought a special round for the eliminated contestants and Bharti again asked Haarsh to write a script for her, and this time, she won! From that day onwards, Haarsh writes all her scripts.
They eventually became good friends, and after a year, Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked her out and she immediately said 'Yes'.
The couple secretly got engaged in May 2017. And in November 2017, they made an announcement about their wedding, which was no less than a filmy affair.
The pre-wedding functions, which included a pool party, mata ki chowki, sangeet, mehendi, were high on the fun quotient with the comedy queen in her element. Everything including Bharti Singh's bachelorette party created a major buzz on social media.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa competed on the dance-reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' but were eliminated soon after being unable to score good points
After their wedding, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took off for their honeymoon in Europe. Needless to say, their honeymoon pictures too became the talk of the town on social media.
Bharti Singh says her life has changed a lot for the better after entering holy matrimony with Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
She heaps praise on her in-laws calling them loving, caring, broad-minded and truly understanding individuals. Bharti says she feels totally at ease with them as they even pamper her with great food and help her out a lot on a daily basis.
The funny woman has started gorging on parathas at her in-laws' home. She also added that considering her profession as an actress they never object to her reaching home late at night and even let her awake any time she wants to in the morning.
Haarsh Limbachiyaa and comedian-wife Bharti Singh were recently seen on the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. He credits his fame to Bharti and feels there is nothing wrong in encashing upon his wife's name and fame.
The husband-wife duo also co-hosted the show, Khatra Khatra Khatra together, which was produced by Limbachiyaa.
We totally adore this jodi and here's wishing the couple more happiness and success in their life!
