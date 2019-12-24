Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host India's Best Dancer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up for the New Year and is preparing to launch a dance reality show – India's Best Dancer. The show will see Maliaka Arora Khan, Geeta Kapur and Terrence Lewis coming together to judge the show. If the recent news is to be believed, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya have been roped in to host the show.

The show kick starts its auditions across cities in January 2020 and is slated to air in February. A source close to the show revealed, "Post the success of Super Dancer – homegrown kids dance reality format by the channel, India's Best Dancer will give a platform to talent above the age of 15. While the auditions will start in Jan, the channel intends to garner the best of talent from across the country."

The audience can look forward to a lot of laughter and light moments, as Bharti and Haarsh spread laughter on the stage amidst the intense competition of all talented dancers.

