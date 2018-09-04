Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa to participate in Bigg Boss 12

television

Comedian Bharti Singh will participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa.

Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh/ picture courtesy: @bharti.laughterqueen

The couple, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa had participated together in dance reality show Nach Baliye and is done with the shooting of the next season of the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The audience will get to see them together again in Bigg Boss 12, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

"I am scared of 'weekend ka war' when Salman scolds people after removing his coat," Harsh said at Villa Marina, Coco Beach Nerul, Goa, on Monday. Salman, who reached the venue shirtless on a boat, joked that he can't bear wearing clothes.

"People call me a comedy queen. I don't want to be 'jhagda' queen. Even if he (Harsh) gets out in the first week, it's okay but I want to stay till the end. And please meet me every week," Bharti said while looking at Salman.

Be it blood relations or friends or colleagues, the audience should expect all kinds of 'jodis' as contestants. The 12th edition of the show will premiere on Colors on September 16.

Also Read: Salman Khan: The Longest Relationship Of My Life Has Been With Bigg Boss

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever