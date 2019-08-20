Bhatia hospital starts Advanced Cath Lab for cardiovascular patients

mumbai

The cutting-edge technology will allow the Hospital to offer Angiography, Angioplasty and other facilities to patients with cardiovascular issues

The new Cathlab department which was inaugurated at Bhatia Hospital last week

On August 19, 2019, Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital inaugurated an advanced Cath lab department in order to cater to the increasing number of patients with heart-related issues in the city. The new Cath lab facility will enable the hospital to offer Angiography and Angioplasty facilities within its premises now. The Cardiology department will have heart specialists and anesthesiologists on duty 24x7. The Cath lab treatment will be carried out by Dr. Anuj Basin and his team of professional experts comprising of interventional cardiologists and surgeons.

Given the high volume of cardiovascular cases the hospital receives, the advanced lab started by Bhatia hospital will benefit a significant number of patients. Globally, cardiovascular disease is one of the number one cause of death in most countries. In India, more than 17 lakh people die every year due to heart diseases and by 2030, the figure is expected to increase with 2.3 crore deaths.

Also Read: With Child Obesity on rise, Bhatia Hospital starts OPD to address issue

According to the press release, the hospital will be using the advanced technology of Philips Azurion series new-generation image guidance in diagnostic, interventional and minimally invasive surgical procedures for clinical application areas including vascular, non-vascular, cardiovascular and neuro-related procedures. The technology will perform cardiac imaging applications like diagnostics, interventional and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The advanced cath lab facility is specifically designed for the interventional lab to provide both high performances for real-time multitasking and outstanding user experience where interventional team members can work parallelly at flexible work spots without interrupting each other. This can lead to higher throughput and faster exam turnover. At present, no other Cath systems have this capability.

Dr. R B Dastur, Medical Director, Bhatia Hospital said, "Life-saving procedures are a priority and we will continue to invest in technology, manpower and management systems to provide the highest quality of care to our patients. The introduction of this technology will directly benefit patients outcome and experience. The advanced Cath lab will have Digital Angiography along with Road Map facilities where the catheter is inserted in the arteries which are used to show the vascular pathway."

Also Read: Mumbai: Bhatia Hospital gives farmer new life after a free hip replacement

He further said, "Cath lab machinery capable of monitoring the arteries carrying blood to the heart for blockages is also available. In case blockages are detected, Angioplasty is carried out to remove them. The machinery used to monitor the arteries carrying blood to the brain, kidney, lungs are also available."

Accordingly, Bhatia hospital will also provide Angiography and Angioplasty at affordable rates for people from lower economic backgrounds.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates