Bhavana and Chunky Panday share romantic photo on 21st wedding anniversary

On the 21st wedding anniversary of Bhavana and Chunky Panday, the wifey shared a romantic photo on Instagram

Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/bhavanapandey.

On Thursday, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. Bhavana took to her Instagram account to share a lovey-dovey photo of them locking lips with each other by the beach. The frame looks like straight out from the movies with a beautiful beachy-location.

Bhavana Pandey shared the photo on Instagram and gave a lovely caption to it. She wrote, "Straight out of the movies [sic]."

Bhavana and Chunky's daughter Ananya Panday is all set to make a move in the movies. She is setting her foot in the film industry with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2. The film is a sequel to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's 2012 starrer Student of The Year.

Reportedly, Ananya will also be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake to 1978's film with the same title. However, this film has been tangled in a controversy now. Apparently, the role that Ananya is rumoured to be doing was earlier offered to Taapsee Pannu. The Pink actor called out the producers of the film for dropping her from the film at the last minute without any intimation. However, the makers, Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra have issued a statement denying these allegations forced upon them by Taapsee Pannu.

