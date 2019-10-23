Bhavana Pandey digs out Ananya's childhood picture; calls her dadaji's favourite

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey dug out some old memories and shared a throwback family picture. The photo features Ananya, her parents, grandparents, cousin Ahaan Panday and his parents. Bhavana shared the picture on her Instagram handle with the caption: "#dadajis favourite". Can you spot them in the photo?

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) onOct 22, 2019 at 8:40am PDT

In the picture, cute little Ananya wearing a pink frock is seen sitting on her grandfather's lap, with her parents (Bhavana and Chunky Panday) standing behind her. Her cousin Alanna Pandey can be seen making herself comfortable on her mother Deanne Panday's arms. The picture also features Ananya's cousin Ahaan Panday, her uncle Chikki and aunt Deanne Panday.

Speaking of Ananya, she made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which hit the screens on May 10 this year. The teen sensation is now shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Pandey as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

The actress also has one more film in the pipeline, titled Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actress' debut film won her a lot of love and popularity among the masses. Both SOTY 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh revolve around love triangles. In her third film, Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen as the only leading lady.

