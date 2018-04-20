Bhavesh Joshi Superhero promises to thrill in this new poster

The third poster of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero showcases Harshvardhan Kapoor on a bike with his superhero costume on



Harshvardhan Kapoor in the teaser of the film, Bhavesh Joshi

After treating the audience with two intriguing posters and a teaser of the film the makers have released yet another poster of the film. Ever since the first look is out the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is creating a lot of buzz for its curiosity and the suspense it has creating. The third poster showcases Harshvardhan Kapoor on a bike with his superhero costume on.

Harshvardhan Kapoor took to his twitter and shared the posted writing, "Lead, follow or get out of the way! #BhaveshJoshiSuperHero @FuhSePhantom @ErosNow @RelianceEnt #VikramAdityaMotwane @anuragkashyap72 "

The film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is the story of one young man's quest for revenge, and the discovery that he's destined for much bigger things. A superhero is perfectly explained in the narration of the teaser while we see Harshvardhan fighting against all odds.

It shows how circumstances make a common man a superhero. The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai.

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 25th May. The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

